NBQ reports profit after tax of AED 378 million for period ended 30 September 2026

UMM AL QAIWAIN, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ) has announced a profit after tax of AED 378 million for the period ended 30 September 2026, reflecting its resilience amid challenging conditions. NBQ’s sustained strong growth is backed by strong fundamentals, disciplined risk management, and consistent focus on sustainable, long-term growth.

It reaffirms NBQ’s ranking as the fifth (5th) top performing bank globally among small banks by the Forbes’ “World’s Top Performing Banks 2026” ranking, released in September 2026.

NBQ’s performance over the first nine months of 2026 was supported by continued diversification of the balance sheet and income streams, as well as disciplined cost optimization measures.

Total interest income rose to AED 781 mn, compared to AED 704 mn for the period ended 30 September 2025, reflecting a significant year-on-year increase of 11%, while net interest income reached AED 469 mn, underpinning stable core earnings amid challenging conditions.

Total Assets stood at AED 25.1 billion as of 30 September 2026, an increase of 10% from December 2025 and an increase of 15% from 30 September 2025. Net loans and advances reached AED 9.6 bn as of 30 September 2026, a rise of 5% compared to 31 December 2025 and an increase of 10% from 30 September 2025, and Customer deposits stood at AED 17.9 bn as of 30 September 2026, an increase of 14% from 31 December 2025 and an increase of 22% from 30 September 2025.

Shareholders equity stood at AED 6.7 bn, an increase of 4% from September 2025. NBQ’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 29.7% as of 30 September 2026, which continues to be well over the minimum threshold stipulated by Central Bank of the UAE in accordance with Basel III guidelines.

Non-Performing Loans ratio reached 0.4% as of 30 September 2026 compared to 0.9% as of 30 September 2025.

Adnan Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer of the National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain (NBQ), said: “The first nine months of 2026 demonstrated National Bank of Umm Al Qaiwain’s resilience and continued progress in executing our strategic priorities despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, evolving market conditions. Our performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model, disciplined balance sheet management, and continued focus on sustainable and long-term growth.

Throughout the period, we maintained strong capital and liquidity positions while continuing to support our customers and contribute to the economy. Our prudent approach to risk management, disciplined cost management, and continued focus on asset quality have enabled us to preserve the strength and resilience of our balance sheet while delivering sustainable value to our stakeholders”.

Al Awadhi added: “We continued to advance our digital transformation agenda, with ongoing investments in technology aimed at enhancing customer experience, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening the resilience and security of our digital platforms. We also continued to enhance our product and service offerings through strategic partnerships and targeted initiatives, reinforcing our commitment to customer-centricity and operational excellence.

During the nine-month period, we remained focused on strengthening our organisational capabilities through investment in our people, Emiratization, leadership development, and talent management. At the same time, our sustainability and community initiatives continued to support our broader commitment to responsible banking and to contributing positively to the UAE’s economic and social development.''

Al Awadhi concluded: “NBQ’s ranking among the best performing banks in the world is a significant achievement and a testament to the strength and resilience of our business model. It reflects our consistent focus on sound financial performance, disciplined balance sheet management, and sustainable growth. As we approach the final quarter of 2026, we remain focused on maintaining the strength of our balance sheet, improving business efficiency, supporting quality growth, and managing risks prudently. While we remain mindful of the evolving global and regional economic environment, NBQ is well positioned to pursue opportunities arising from the UAE’s continued economic development. We will continue to focus on innovation, customer-centricity, operational excellence, and disciplined risk management as we work towards creating sustainable long-term value for our shareholders, customers, employees, and the communities we serve.”