EU: Asylum applications down 39% in July 2026

BRUSSELS, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- In July 2026, 34,145 non-EU citizens submitted a first-time application for international protection in EU countries, 39% fewer than in July 2025 (55,680) and 8% fewer than in June 2026 (37,075), according to figures published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

There were also 5,780 subsequent applicants, 52% fewer than in July 2025 (12,040) and 2% fewer than in June 2026 (5,900).

France (9,000), Italy (5,140), Greece (3,715), Spain (3,590) and Germany (3,075) received the highest numbers of first-time asylum applications, together accounting for 72% of all first-time applications in the EU.

There were 7.6 first-time asylum applicants per 100,000 inhabitants in the EU in July 2026. Relative to the population of each EU country (on 1 January 2026), Slovenia had the highest rate of first-time applicants (114.7), followed by Greece (35.8) and Luxembourg (16.6).

In July 2026, 1 290 unaccompanied minors submitted a first-time asylum application in the EU.

The EU countries receiving the highest numbers of asylum applications from unaccompanied minors were Slovenia (265), Greece (245), the Netherlands (210), France (115) and Belgium (100).