Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials and citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a number of sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries and citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region.

H.H. engaged in cordial conversations with attendees, reflecting the strong bonds between the UAE leadership and its people. Discussions covered a range of matters related to Al Ain Region, including ongoing development and service projects and ways to further improve them in line with community aspirations and enhance quality of life.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the importance of maintaining direct communication with the people of Al Ain Region and listening to their views and suggestions, underscoring the leadership’s commitment to addressing citizens’ concerns, understanding their needs and ensuring their wellbeing and a dignified life for them and their families.

During the meeting, H.H. met a delegation from Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority (ADHA), led byAbdulla Mubarak Saeed Al Mheiri, Chairman of ADHA.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended ADHA’s efforts in organising the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival (Rutab) and its role in preserving authentic Emirati heritage and passing it on to future generations. His Highness also praised efforts to ensure the success of camel racing events in Al Ain Region and safeguard the status of traditional sport as an integral part of the UAE’s national identity.

H.H. was presented with the official jersey of the ADNOC Al Ain Half Marathon, scheduled to take place on 7 November 2026, by Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council. The offering reflected the importance placed on sporting and community events in Al Ain Region and the support extended to initiatives that encourage people of all ages and abilities to participate in sports and physical activities.

Organised by Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the race aims to broaden community participation in sporting events and encourage healthy, active lifestyles, while showcasing Al Ain Region’s capabilities as a destination for hosting major sporting events and activities, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s vision to establish sports as a way of life to enhance quality of life and community wellbeing.