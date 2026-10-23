Top clubs chase Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Top clubs and academies from across the UAE will compete for the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, October 24.

Organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the event will feature athletes in the adults and U21 categories.

Al Wahda Jiu-Jitsu Club returns to defend the title they won in December 2025 against strong competition from Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club and Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club. Rival clubs will field their strongest athletes as they look to dominate on the mats.

A key attraction on the domestic sporting calendar, the championship has always featured strong competition between clubs and academies, putting athletes’ preparation to the test. It gives coaches a chance to assess their athletes’ progress, while competitors can sharpen their skills and make their mark against strong opponents.