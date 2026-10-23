Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss bilateral relations, regional developments by phone

BU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations and ways to strengthen avenues of cooperation under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership between the two countries during a phone call with Mohamad Hasan, Malaysia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, as well as the latest regional developments and the situation in the Middle East.