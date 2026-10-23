Alef Education shares first-year findings from Kenya Climate Literacy Initiative with UNICEF Kenya and KICD

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Alef Education has shared first-year progress and user-testing findings from its climate literacy collaboration with UNICEF Kenya and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD).

Delivered under an existing tripartite memorandum of understanding, the initiative supports climate education through digital learning resources that help learners explore climate change and its relevance to their communities.

The first phase which included launching digital educational content, saw 11 KICD-reviewed learning modules deployed on Kenya Education Cloud, Kenya’s national learning platform. User testing involved 151 learners and 39 teachers across 12 schools in six counties, gathering feedback on the content’s educational value, interactivity, and ease of use.

Among participating learners, 87% said the content helped them learn about climate change, 95% said it encouraged them to take action in their communities, and 83% described it as very interactive. Teachers also responded positively: 97% found the platform easy or very easy to use, and all participating teachers found it effective alongside in-person teaching.

The findings provide early insight into how learners and teachers experienced the resources and their potential to support classroom climate education. The feedback offers a basis for identifying areas for improvement and informing the initiative’s continued development.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “Climate education becomes meaningful when learners can connect what they study with the world around them and see how they can contribute. The feedback from learners and teachers in Kenya is encouraging, particularly the interest in community action and the value teachers see in using these resources alongside classroom instruction. Through our collaboration with UNICEF Kenya and KICD, we are working to make climate learning accessible, engaging, and relevant, while listening to the educators and learners who use it.”

Dr. Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF Representative to Kenya, said: “UNICEF is committed to working with KICD and partners to strengthen climate education as part of Kenya’s school curriculum. Children need the knowledge and opportunities to understand climate change, contribute to solutions and take action in their communities. It is encouraging that 95 per cent of learners said the content inspired them to take community action. By listening to children’s experiences and ideas, we can make climate education more relevant and empower them to help shape a more sustainable future.”

The collaboration brings together digital learning resources, curriculum review, and school-level feedback to support the delivery of climate education. Making the modules available through Kenya Education Cloud provides a channel for accessing the content, while the testing process helps build an understanding of how it can support teaching and learning.

Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), said: “Effective climate education connects knowledge with learners’ everyday experiences and equips teachers with practical resources to support learning. The feedback from participating teachers on using these modules alongside classroom instruction is encouraging. The findings provide valuable insights into how digital resources can enhance climate education and inform further improvements in response to the needs of teachers and learners.”

Teacher feedback was a key part of the first-year assessment. The responses on ease of use and effectiveness alongside in-person teaching suggest that participating educators see a practical role for the resources within their lessons. Learner feedback, meanwhile, highlights the potential of interactive content to connect climate knowledge with an interest in action beyond the classroom.

The first-year milestone reflects Alef Education’s commitment to working with partners to address educational needs through digital learning.