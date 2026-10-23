Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi awards schools for sustainable achievements in 2025-2026 as part of Sustainable Schools Initiative

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) has announced the schools across Abu Dhabi that excelled in embedding sustainable practices into their operations, teaching and student-led activities, awarding them Green Stars ratings for the 2025 – 2026 cycle as part of the Sustainable Schools Initiative (SSI).

The Green Stars rating system assesses schools across the initiative’s five components: the Green School Audit, Eco Clubs, teacher training, field trips and Lead Schools. Ratings range from one to five stars based on performance and improvement, while six- and seven-star ratings recognise Lead Schools that provide mentorship and extend their impact across a wider network.

Of the 133 schools participating in the initiative, 84 were eligible for a Green Stars rating after completing at least one year in the initiative, with 69 earning five stars or above. Seven schools received seven stars, three received six stars, 59 received five stars, two received four stars, five received three stars, two received two stars and six received one star. A further 49 schools completed their first year in SSI and will become eligible for a star rating next year.

The schools awarded 7 stars under Green Stars rating system are Bayah School, Qatr Al Nada School, Al Awail Private School, Um Kolthoom Cycle 2-3, Al Ittihad National Private School – Khalifa City, Al Watan Charter School, and Ghayathi Common School.

Ahmed Baharoon, Executive Director of the Information, Science and Environmental Awareness Sector of EAD, said: “The Green Stars ratings recognise schools that are making sustainability part of everyday life across their campuses, classrooms and communities. The results achieved this cycle reflect the commitment of school leaders, teachers and students. By measuring progress and sharing experiences and successful practices, the Sustainable Schools Initiative continues to empower a generation capable of translating knowledge into action and actively contributing to a more sustainable future for Abu Dhabi.”

Dr Omar Al Dhaheri, Assistant Undersecretary for the School Operations Sector in Abu Dhabi at the Ministry of Education, said that the partnership between the Ministry and EAD in delivering the Sustainable Schools Initiative embodies the integration among relevant institutions. This collaboration aims to embed sustainability concepts within the school environment, transforming them from knowledge acquired by students into daily practices and responsible behaviours that benefit both the school and the community.

He praised the results achieved by schools during the 2025–2026 academic year and their ability to engage students in designing and implementing environmental initiatives. He noted that empowering students to lead environmental efforts raises their awareness of their role in resource conservation and strengthens their sense of responsibility towards building a more sustainable future.

The cycle recorded measurable progress across every component of SSI. Through the Green School Audit, in which schools measure their own performance across water, energy, waste, air and biodiversity, 25,462 students helped assess their schools' environmental impact. Over the cycle, schools recycled more than one million litres of water, over four times the previous year’s figure. They also recycled 336,266 kilogrammes of waste and increased their total green area by 39 per cent.

Participation in Eco Clubs, rose by 54 per cent to 11,544 students, who delivered 1,308 projects over the cycle. More than 7,600 teachers took part in environmental training, and over 110,000 students joined field trips connecting classroom learning with Abu Dhabi's natural and built environment.

Seham Abdelaziz, the SSI coordinator from Al Awail Private School, said: “Taking part in the Sustainable Schools Initiative, in the Lead Schools category, gave us the opportunity to expand the impact of our sustainability experience and share it with four other schools. By sharing our expertise and practices, we have worked to turn ideas into everyday habits that build environmental awareness and embed a culture of resource conservation and recycling. We believe real impact is achieved when a successful experience travels beyond the boundaries of a single school, inspiring others and helping to build a generation more aware of its environmental responsibilities.”

Manal Mohamed, the SSI coordinator Bayah School stated: “Achieving a seven-star rating and qualifying as a Lead School is the result of the combined efforts of students, teachers, and administration, and their commitment to making these practices part of daily life. This achievement encourages us to keep raising environmental awareness, sharing expertise, and extending the impact of our work across the community.”

Launched in 2009, SSI is delivered by EAD in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and the Ministry of Education. Its whole-school approach brings together school leaders, educators, students and support staff to improve environmental performance, integrate sustainability into learning and encourage action within the wider community.