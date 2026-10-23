NMDC Group showcases future of energy infrastructure, marine technology at ADIPEC 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and marine dredging, will showcase its operational and technological advancements at ADIPEC 2026.

As a key partner at ADIPEC 2026, which will take place between November 2 and 5 in Abu Dhabi, NMDC Group’s participation aligns with the event’s overarching theme ‘Where Energy Opportunity Takes Shape’. Integrating capabilities across multiple synergistic business units, the Group will demonstrate how its end-to-end execution model accelerates industrial execution, strengthens energy security, and builds resilient supply chains across the global energy sector.

At ADIPEC 2026, NMDC Group will showcase 3D models of its operational marine fleet and modular facilities, alongside AI platforms supporting the delivery of large-scale projects. Visitors to the NMDC Group Pavilion in Hall 6, Stand 6130, will explore the Group’s capabilities and operational footprint across three core industrial pillars:

To demonstrate its EPC capacity, NMDC Energy will showcase its four fabrication yards, presenting their capabilities, workshops, and production processes. The yards include NMDC Energy’s flagship Mussafah Fabrication Yard, which covers an area of over 1 million square meters, and the newest addition to its asset base, the NMDC Energy Modules Yard, designed for fabrication and assembly of large Process Assembled Units and process modules.

NMDC Group is advancing marine and energy infrastructure through autonomous robotics and fleet expansion. Showcasing the scale of its 170+ marine assets, NMDC D&M will highlight the capabilities of the newly inaugurated Abu Al Bakhoush, the self-propelled heavy-duty cutter suction dredger built for complex coastal engineering.

Demonstrating practical robotics applications in subsea modelling and automated inspection, the exhibition features the Teledyne Gavia Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV), deployed to collect high-resolution seabed data.

Furthermore, to highlight ship building capabilities, NMDC LTS will showcase physical models of the Multicat M-21, Pushy Cat, and T9 Tug Boat. Built with locally procured materials, these versatile maritime vessels demonstrate the Group's commitment to localizing supply chains and providing reliable offshore support.Technology and safety will take center stage. At the exhibition, the Group will demonstrate its advanced HSE initiatives and digital innovations, which utilize practical AI tools to enhance operational safety and efficiency across its heavy industrial processes.

By integrating automation, AI, and data analytics into its execution model while continuously developing the technical expertise of its workforce, NMDC Group continues to set new industry benchmarks for safety and project certainty in complex offshore and onshore environments.