Forbes Middle East Family Business Summit to launch in Abu Dhabi on October 28–29

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Forbes Middle East has announced the launch of the inaugural Forbes Middle East Family Business Summit in Abu Dhabi, held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism and presented by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB). The two-day summit will take place on October 28–29 in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme “Where Generations Build Tomorrow,” the summit will bring together influential family enterprises, family office executives, investors, policymakers, governance experts and next-generation leaders on a high-level platform exploring the future of family capital, governance, succession and long-term enterprise leadership.

More than 60 speakers, including senior officials and family business leaders, will participate in the summit. Speakers include Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Acting Undersecretary, Minister of Economy and Tourism; Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and Chairman of the Exports Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX); Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Undersecretary, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; and Khaled Alfahim, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), and Board Member, Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre.

Over two days, the summit is expected to attract around 3,000 participants and will examine the key forces reshaping family businesses in a rapidly evolving global economy, including governance, succession planning, intelligent business transformation, international expansion and sustainability, as well as the evolving role of family enterprises as strategic capital allocators.

The summit will also feature an awards ceremony honouring companies featured on Forbes Middle East’s 2026 list of leading Arab family businesses.

Juma Mohammed Al Kait, Acting Undersecretary at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, stated: "Family businesses are a fundamental pillar in strengthening, diversifying, and sustaining the growth of the UAE’s national economy. They also contribute significantly to the nation’s vision of building a future economy rooted in knowledge and innovation.

Recognising their importance, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in collaboration with relevant government entities, private sector representatives and family businesses, has developed a comprehensive legislative framework to enhance the governance of these enterprises. This framework, designed to ensure their continuity and the successful transition of operations across successive generations, is embodied in Federal Decree-Law No. 37 of 2022 concerning Family Businesses."

He added: "Following the introduction of the legislation, the Ministry has issued four ministerial resolutions to further regulate various aspects of family business operations. These include the establishment of a unified registry for family businesses, the regulation of family business charters, the mechanisms for these companies to purchase their own shares, and the issuance of multiple classes of shares.

These efforts reflect the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing corporate governance and fostering a legislative environment that supports the growth and sustainability of family businesses in the UAE. This, in turn, bolsters their role within the private sector and cements the country’s position as a premier destination for family businesses at regional and global levels."

He further noted that the Summit serves as an opportunity to strengthen engagement with the sector, understand their aspirations and needs in light of current transformations, and discuss ways to support their continued growth and sustainability.

Khuloud Al Omian, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Middle East, said: “Family businesses are entering a period of transformation that requires stronger governance, greater preparation of the next generation, and more agile approaches to managing both businesses and capital. Abu Dhabi provides an ideal environment to lead this dialogue, and the summit reflects our belief in empowering family enterprises to harness family capital as a driver of investment, innovation and long-term development, strengthening their continuity and competitiveness across generations.”

Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Business, Wealth and Privileged Client Banking Group, at First Bank Abu Dhabi commented, “Family businesses have long been central to the UAE’s economic success, combining entrepreneurial ambition with a commitment to creating lasting value across generations. As their priorities evolve, the ability to grow the business, preservation wealth, and plan for succession is becoming increasingly interconnected.

At FAB, we understand that supporting family enterprises goes beyond traditional banking. Through our integrated capabilities and international network, we connect families with the expertise, capital and opportunities they need to grow their businesses, preserve their legacy, and empower future generations.”

Throughout the two days, The Successors Forum will explore the priorities shaping the next generation of family business leadership, from succession, governance, family wealth and reputation to AI, innovation and growth. Discussions will also address family dynamics, responsible ownership, leadership transition and the strategies required to build enduring institutions that can create value across generations.