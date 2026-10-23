EDGE returns to SOFEX 2026 with multi-domain autonomous capabilities

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- EDGE will present its autonomous, electronic warfare, cybersecurity, and precision effects capabilities at the 15th Special Operations Forces Exhibition and Conference (SOFEX), held under the patronage of King Abdullah II, from 27 to 29 October at the Aqaba International Exhibition and Convention Centre in Jordan.

EDGE’s return to SOFEX, following its participation in 2024, reinforces its commitment to advancing defence innovation, strengthening local partnerships, and championing a shared vision for indigenous defence production in the Middle East.

Harry Dawson, Director of International Business, Middle East & Africa, at EDGE, said: “Jordan is an important market for EDGE, and SOFEX provides a key platform for engagement with not only the Jordanian special operations community but clients and partners from across the globe. We see common ground with Jordan in supporting local capability, developing technological expertise, and creating partnerships that deliver lasting value. Our ambition is to build on our shared priorities through knowledge exchange and long-term industrial collaboration.”

EDGE will showcase a range of autonomous capabilities, including fixed-wing and rotary-wing unmanned aerial systems for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). These will feature alongside EDGE’s electro-optic systems, designed to provide comprehensive coverage and tactical support across the air, naval, and ground domains.

Across the electromagnetic spectrum, the display includes vehicle-mounted counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) for detection and defeat, radio frequency jamming for convoy protection, electronic protection for satellite navigation receivers, autonomous border surveillance, and an aircraft-mounted cellular system for search and rescue. In the digital domain, EDGE will present its suite of advanced cybersecurity solutions, spanning attack surface management to incident response.

In precision effects, the stand will carry loitering munitions, guided-glide weapons, and guidance kits designed to operate with or without satellite navigation, alongside an air defence missile system, air-delivered and artillery munitions, small arms and small-calibre ammunition as well as an extensive range of non-lethal technologies.

Visitors will also see armoured vehicles and naval patrol vessels.

EDGE’s presence at SOFEX follows a period of sustained growth in its export business, which now spans more than 100 countries. More than 80% of EDGE’s products are manufactured in the UAE, giving partners assured supply and depth in sustainment management and through-life support.