Fujairah Geographical Information Systems Center launches geospatial AI project

FUJAIRAH, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Geographical Information Systems Center (FGISC) has announced the launch of a geospatial artificial intelligence project powered by AI agents, aimed at developing three-dimensional digital models of buildings and roads and supporting the smart urban planning system in the Emirate of Fujairah.

The project focuses on leveraging AI agent technologies to automate the creation of 3D models of government buildings, enabling more accurate digital representations of the urban environment, improving the quality of geospatial data and enhancing decision-making efficiency.

It also offers advanced capabilities for visualising 3D buildings and analysing data related to each structure. These capabilities will support urban planning and infrastructure management, while enhancing the use of geospatial data in developing government services, promoting economic development and supporting the security system.

Dr. Ahmed Hassan Almurshidi, Director-General of the FGISC, affirmed that the project’s launch forms part of the Centre’s efforts to support the Fujairah Government’s future vision by developing innovative digital solutions that contribute to building a smart and sustainable urban environment and strengthen the emirate’s readiness to keep pace with rapid advances in artificial intelligence and digital twins.