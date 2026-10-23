IHLAD unites global experts to advance evidence-based healthy longevity medicine at Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Institute for Healthier Living Abu Dhabi (IHLAD), licensed by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi as the world's first specialized Healthy Longevity Medicine Centre, concluded its participation in the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, showcasing its progress in advancing evidence-based Healthy Longevity Medicine, scientific research and clinical innovation in support of Abu Dhabi's vision for more proactive and personalized healthcare.

As a Founding Partner of Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi, IHLAD convened leading international researchers, medical specialists, policymakers and healthcare innovators at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 20 to 22 October. Through a dedicated pavilion, a three-day scientific program and contributions to the wider Summit agenda, the Institute helped advance one of healthcare’s most consequential shifts: moving from reactive treatment towards earlier prediction, evidence-based prevention and personalized intervention.

Under the Summit’s theme, To Sense is to Predict, IHLAD brought together expertise spanning artificial intelligence, genomics, precision medicine, healthy ageing, nutrition, sleep science and population health. The discussions explored how scientific advances can inform evidence-based clinical decisions, effective public health strategies and better health outcomes.

IHLAD’s participation demonstrated how Abu Dhabi is connecting international scientific expertise with its ambitions for earlier detection, evidence-based prevention and more personalized healthcare.

Its dedicated pavilion brought IHLAD's work to life through three interactive activations spanning Healthy Longevity Medicine, Population Health Research and the Innovation Hub, demonstrating how clinical care, research and innovation can work together to advance healthy longevity medicine.

The IHLAD Stage followed a clear three-day progression — Sense, Predict, and Act & Scale — with sessions exploring the journey from detecting meaningful health signals to evaluating risk and delivering interventions that work in practice.

The conversations combined scientific ambition with rigorous scrutiny of what can be applied safely and effectively today. The programme addressed the potential of wearable technologies and artificial intelligence to identify emerging health risks, while emphasizing the importance of clinical validation, responsible interpretation and evidence-based decision-making.

Experts examined how genomics, biomarkers, medical history and functional assessments can build a more useful clinical picture than any isolated test or biological-age score.

Discussions also examined how emerging scientific advances can be translated into evidence-based clinical practice, highlighting the world's first dedicated evidence-based guidelines for Healthy Longevity Medicine Centers, introduced by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in collaboration with IHLAD and the Healthy Longevity Medicine Society. The guidelines establish a foundation for consistent clinical standards, responsible practice and measurable health outcomes.

Further strengthening its commitment to evidence-based healthcare, IHLAD signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the UAE Integrative Medicine Council (UAEIMC) to advance evidence-based research into integrative medicine, including selected Emirati Traditional Medicine practices. The collaboration will focus on scientifically evaluating safety and effectiveness, generating clinical evidence and supporting the responsible integration of validated approaches into healthcare.

The programme also spotlighted Abu Dhabi's growing capabilities in advanced molecular research, including AD-Omics, IHLAD's joint venture with Singleron Biotechnologies, which is developing single-cell multi-omics capabilities to support biological research and precision medicine in the region.

Commenting on IHLAD’s participation, Allan Boston, Chief Operating Officer of IHLAD, said: “Abu Dhabi has recognized that the future of healthcare cannot be built on treating disease alone. It requires a shift towards understanding health earlier, predicting risks more accurately and translating scientific evidence into meaningful action. The Summit has brought some of the world’s leading scientific and medical minds to Abu Dhabi, fostering international collaboration and ideas that can shape the next generation of healthcare.

Abu Dhabi’s strength lies in connecting forward-looking regulation, world-class research and clinical innovation within one ecosystem. At IHLAD, our ambition is to translate that potential into evidence-based preventive care that benefits individuals, communities and future generations.”

The Summit reinforced a central priority for the sector: converting promising research and international expertise into trusted standards, actionable evidence and scientific and institutional collaborations.

For IHLAD, the next step is to continue bridging discovery and application — from research relevant to local communities to advanced molecular science and clinically grounded prevention.