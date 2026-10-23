Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Pfizer collaborate to explore AI, technology-enabled public health innovation

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), an affiliate of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pfizer Gulf FZ LLC to explore collaboration in disease prevention, scientific research and the evaluation of emerging healthcare technologies.

Announced during Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) 2026), the collaboration aims to connect scientific expertise with Abu Dhabi’s public health priorities, supporting evidence-based approaches to prevention and earlier detection.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the MoU was signed by Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Dr. Amr Seif, Gulf Cluster Lead at Pfizer.

The collaboration provides a framework to explore disease awareness and prevention initiatives, including screening and early diagnosis, alongside the potential use of AI and digital solutions to support healthcare delivery and informed clinical decisions. Scientific education and knowledge exchange will support healthcare professionals in understanding developments in disease prevention and care, while awareness activities would help community members make informed decisions about their health.

Dr Rashed Obaid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, said: “Effective prevention depends on understanding the health needs of our population and using evidence to guide where and how we act. Abu Dhabi’s health infrastructure and scientific partnerships provide a foundation for developing approaches that respond to those needs.

Through our collaboration with Pfizer, we will explore opportunities to strengthen local research, exchange expertise and assess how emerging technologies could support public health priorities. Our focus is on identifying practical applications that can help people make informed health decisions and support earlier detection and appropriate care.”

Dr. Amr Seif, Gulf Cluster Lead at Pfizer, said: “Healthcare is entering an era where science, data, and artificial intelligence can fundamentally change how we predict, prevent, and manage disease. Through this collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, we are bringing together complementary expertise to explore innovative approaches that advance prevention, strengthen local evidence generation, and support more informed health decisions. Our shared vision is to help build a future where earlier insights lead to earlier action and better outcomes for patients and communities.”