Kyrgyzstani fighter Farida Abdueva wins UAE Warriors Women's Strawweight Championship at UAE Warriors 74

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) – Kyrgyzstani fighter Farida Abdueva won the women's strawweight championship by defeating reigning titleholder Michele Oliveira via a unanimous decision at UAE Warriors 74 in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The bout lasted all five rounds of five minutes each, and at the end of the match, the judges unanimously awarded the victory to Abduyeva. Thus, she became the champion in the weight category up to 52 kg.

Abdueva captured the gold after a hard-fought five-round main event against Brazil's Michele Oliveira.Following the victory, Abdueva improved her professional MMA record to 9 wins and 2 losses.

This marks Abdueva's second major promotional title win, having previously claimed the OLMMA strawweight belt by defeating previously unbeaten Ayan Tursyn.

The competitions were attended by Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Hamdan bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Director of International Events at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council; Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Abdulmunem Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Mixed Martial Arts Federation (UAEMMAF), and Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports and Chairman of the Organising Committee.