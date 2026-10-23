Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Merck partner to advance fertility education, research and innovation

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Merck, a leading science and technology company, to advance fertility and reproductive medicine through professional education, scientific exchange, research and innovation.

Signed during Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit (ADFHS) 2026, the collaboration brings together DoH’s healthcare leadership and Merck’s global expertise in fertility and reproductive medicine. It aims to strengthen specialist capabilities, create opportunities for professional development and scientific collaboration, and contribute to the continued advancement of fertility care.

In the presence of Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Ramsey Morad, Executive Vice President and Head of Emerging Growth Markets (EGM) at Merck Healthcare and Alexander Steinbach, SVP and Global Head of Fertility & Endocrinology Therapeutic Area at Merck Healthcare, the MoU was signed by Dr. Khuloud Al-Dhalei , Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality sector at DoH and Ahmed Fadl, General Manager – UAE & Gulf at Merck Healthcare.

A key area of collaboration is the development of a Fertility and IVF Centre of Excellence and Academy in the UAE. This initiative will focus on capability building, professional education, workforce development, scientific training and knowledge transfer. By supporting specialist expertise and the exchange of best practices, it aims to contribute to the continued development of fertility and reproductive medicine in Abu Dhabi, and create opportunities for knowledge exchange with specialists across the UAE, the wider Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

The collaboration will also support clinician fellowships and professional development opportunities for Emirati clinicians, helping strengthen local expertise and expand access to specialist learning and knowledge. These efforts reflect the importance of investing in clinical capabilities and professional education to support high-quality, evidence-based fertility care.

Dr. Khuloud Al-Dhalei, Executive Director of the Healthcare Quality sector at DoH said: “Quality fertility care depends on specialist expertise and the ability to apply scientific evidence to each individual’s needs. Abu Dhabi is bringing together healthcare providers, researchers and industry partners to strengthen these capabilities and support consistent standards of care.

Through our collaboration with Merck, we aim to develop Emirati clinical expertise and create more opportunities for professional learning and scientific exchange. This work supports our wider ambition to help individuals and families make informed reproductive choices and receive care suited to their needs.”

Ahmed Fadl, General Manager – UAE & Gulf, Merck Healthcare said: “The future of fertility care will be shaped by how effectively we translate scientific advances into progress in reproductive medicine. Achieving this requires continued advancement of scientific knowledge, collaboration across disciplines and a strong connection between research and clinical practice.

Through our collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, we aim to bring our global expertise in fertility and reproductive medicine to the table, while supporting opportunities for scientific exchange, research and innovation that can help advance the field and ultimately benefit patients.”

The MoU also includes collaboration on the Abu Dhabi Global Fertility and IVF Scientific Annual Meeting. The meeting aims to bring together healthcare professionals, researchers, academic institutions, industry partners and other relevant stakeholders to exchange scientific knowledge, share research, showcase innovation and strengthen international collaboration. It will provide an opportunity to connect local expertise with global developments in fertility and reproductive medicine, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role in advancing scientific dialogue and collaboration in the field.

Research, artificial intelligence and innovation form another pillar of collaboration. DoH and Merck will explore opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise, identify areas of mutual research interest, and consider collaboration involving AI and other emerging technologies. This work aims to encourage scientific discovery, support responsible innovation and explore opportunities to translate advances in research into progress in healthcare.

The collaboration aligns with the Abu Dhabi Reproductive Health Programme and DoH’s Fertility Strategy by focusing on the specialist capabilities that underpin quality fertility services. It complements wider efforts to strengthen reproductive healthcare through professional education, evidence-based practice and the development of service standards.

Abu Dhabi is advancing an integrated ecosystem that supports individuals and families throughout their reproductive health journey. Through the Abu Dhabi Programme for the Future of Reproductive Health, genetic screening programmes and the Global Reproductive Health Advisory Council, the Emirate is strengthening prevention, fertility care and research, translating innovation into better outcomes and reinforcing its position as a global capital for the future of reproductive health.