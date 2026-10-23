UAE condemns terrorist shooting incident at church in Jordan

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the terrorist shooting incident at Hamoud church in Karak Governorate in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such terrorist and criminal acts, and its firm rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its people, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.