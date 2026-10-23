Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Greece

ATHENS,23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has concluded an official visit to the Hellenic Republic at the invitation of its Prime Minister, His Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

H.H. was bid farewell upon departure from Athens International Airport by His Excellency Spyridon Adonis Georgiadis, Minister of Health of the Hellenic Republic.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality extended by the Hellenic Republic to him and the accompanying delegation, and conveyed best wishes for the continued progress, development and prosperity of the Hellenic Republic and its people.