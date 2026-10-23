Ras Al Khaimah Ruler leads high-level talks with Chinese companies during six-day visit to China

GUANGDONG, China, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, headed a delegation from the Emirate on a six-day visit to Guangdong and Fujian provinces in China, where he held a series of high-level meetings with business leaders and visited multiple top Chinese companies.

The visit sought to strengthen economic ties and explore new opportunities for investment and cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and China.

H.H. Sheikh Saud said: “Ras Al Khaimah’s growing relations with China are founded on a shared commitment to long-term cooperation, innovation and mutual prosperity. We value the opportunity to engage directly with China’s leading companies and institutions, exchange knowledge and expertise, and open new pathways for investment and collaboration. By deepening these connections, we can build partnerships that create lasting value and shared opportunities for our peoples.”

During a visit to UBTECH Robotics, H.H. Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the company and the International Relations Office of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah to establish a framework for collaborative advanced research, live field testing and operational deployment of humanoid robotic systems in the Emirate. UBTECH Robotics is a pioneering global leader in humanoid artificial intelligence and robotics.

Sheikh Saud also visited ARIDGE’s smart manufacturing facility in Guangzhou, following the company’s recent agreement with Ras Al Khaimah’s Transport Authority and Civil Aviation Department to enhance advanced air mobility in the Emirate. He toured the facility and its production lines, learning about the company’s manufacturing capabilities and technological developments.

At Shenzhen Urban Transport Planning Center (SUTPC), HH Sheikh Saud witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on strategic cooperation in smart transportation and the low-altitude economy, an economic sector built around commercial, industrial and public-service activities that take place in the near-Earth airspace.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate on intelligent transportation, public transport, low-altitude mobility and AI applications, as well as explore the implementation of related solutions in Ras Al Khaimah.

In Guangzhou, HH Sheikh Saud visited the headquarters of Vipshop, a major Chinese e-commerce company, gaining insights into the business’s operations and activities.

Alongside these visits, Sheikh Saud held meetings with representatives from many other Chinese companies and institutions, including: China Securities International; ZTE; HOPU Investments; Hong Kong and China Gas Company (Towngas) and Full Vision Capital; Qilu Pharmaceutical; YXE China Railway Express; Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited; Canton Chamber of Commerce in UAE; China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC); Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC); AJT Group; Star-net Group; Xiamen Airlines; and Fujian Energy and Petrochemical Group.

The meetings covered a broad range of sectors, including technology, advanced manufacturing, aviation, financial services, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure and energy, reflecting opportunities to deepen cooperation between Ras Al Khaimah and China.

Sheikh Saud’s visit along with his delegation reinforced Ras Al Khaimah’s commitment to building long-term international partnerships, strengthening its connections with major global markets and creating new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

Guangdong Province in southern China has a population of over 128.6 million people and the largest economy of any province in the country, with a GDP of US$2 trillion (AED7.34 trillion) in 2025. It is a major manufacturing hub, with electronics, automotive, textiles, pharmaceuticals, high-tech industries, finance and real estate among its key sectors.

Meanwhile, Fujian Province, on China's southeastern coast, has a population of 41.9 million people and recorded a GDP of US$897 billion (AED3.29 trillion) in 2025. The province has a strong manufacturing base, with key industries including electronic information, machinery and equipment, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing, alongside a growing digital economy.