Health Minister: UAE President’s efforts to eradicate polio embody the nation’s humanitarian approach

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, affirmed that, under the guidance of its wise leadership, the UAE has established a humanitarian approach reflected in both its success in eliminating polio at home and its continued support for global efforts to eradicate the disease, guided by a national vision that places human health at the forefront of its priorities.

He noted that the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan embody this approach, with His Highness contributing US$525 million internationally since 2011 to help ensure a healthier future for children in a world free from the disease.

Al Sayegh added that humanitarian responsibility is embodied in ensuring that vaccination reaches every child, including those in remote and underserved areas.

He highlighted the success of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign, which has delivered more than 850 million vaccine doses in Pakistan since 2014 as part of ongoing efforts to protect children and curb the spread of the disease.

In support of international efforts, Al Sayegh noted that the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, in partnership with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, hosted a global pledging event in Abu Dhabi in December 2025, where international pledges totaling nearly US$1.9 billion were announced.

He stressed that these commitments underscore the importance of international partnerships and mobilizing the resources needed to accelerate global polio eradication efforts.

Al Sayegh reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to accelerating international efforts to eradicate the disease through coordinated national action.

He commended the effective contributions of Dubai Humanitarian, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which plays a pivotal role in enabling the World Health Organisation’s logistics operations, including the provision of essential laboratory supplies for poliovirus detection and supporting eradication efforts.

eHealth Africa, which is based at Dubai Humanitarian, has also helped establish and develop more than 50 polio outbreak response management rooms across 26 African countries.

The organisation has also deployed geospatial tracking technologies to support vaccination campaigns that have successfully immunized more than 14.6 million children across six Nigerian states.

Al Sayegh affirmed that these efforts reflect the vital role of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in strengthening international humanitarian partnerships and enhancing epidemiological surveillance capacity.

Such initiatives also support the expansion of immunization campaigns and further reinforce the UAE’s contribution to protecting children and advancing global efforts towards a polio-free future.

He added that the UAE has established a leading preventive health system that has protected successive generations from polio, with no cases of the disease recorded in the country since 1992, thanks to effective health policies and integrated immunization and epidemiological surveillance programs.

He noted that this achievement reflects the UAE’s advanced institutional capabilities and high level of preparedness, providing a strong foundation for advancing sustainable health security, anticipating future challenges and ensuring the highest levels of health protection for generations to come.