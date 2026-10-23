Bahrain welcomes success of UAE mediation efforts in securing new Russia-Ukraine prisoner exchange

MANAMA, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain welcomed the success of the mediation efforts undertaken by the United Arab Emirates between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which resulted in a new prisoner exchange involving 540 prisoners from both sides.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the exchange as a positive and constructive humanitarian step that supports de-escalation efforts and enhances prospects for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

In a statement, carried by Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the diplomatic and humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates, which have contributed to the release of 8,537 prisoners through 27 mediation efforts since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis.

The Ministry reaffirmed the Kingdom of Bahrain’s support for all regional and international initiatives aimed at ending the war through dialogue and peaceful means, alleviating its humanitarian consequences, and promoting security, stability and lasting peace at both the regional and international levels.