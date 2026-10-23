Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Secretary-General discuss regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed the overall developments in the region, the latest regional developments, and regional and international efforts to consolidate security and stability in the region during a phone call with Nabil Fahmy, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

During the call, the two sides also discussed several regional and international issues of mutual interest and exchanged views on them.