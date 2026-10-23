Pink Caravan marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- Pink Caravan by Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) is recognising the support of its sponsors and partners as its “We’ve Got Plans” campaign continues throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

Through the collective efforts of its supporters, the campaign is raising awareness of breast health and encouraging people across the UAE to make regular screenings part of their plans for the future.

At the heart of “We’ve Got Plans” is the simple message that often people make plans for their families, careers, travels, and the milestones that matter most, but looking after their health deserves a place on the calendar, too. By encouraging people to prioritise regular breast health screenings, Pink Caravan is reminding communities that taking care of themselves is an important step towards protecting the future they are planning for.

Throughout October, the campaign is encouraging people to make time for their screenings and remind their loved ones to do the same. By making breast health a more visible part of everyday conversations, “We’ve Got Plans” aims to turn awareness into action, helping people take proactive steps towards early detection and make informed decisions about their health.

Sharjah Volunteering Centre continues as the campaign’s Volunteer Partner, with volunteers helping create a welcoming and engaging experience for visitors. The combined support of these organisations and volunteers underlines the value of collaboration in advancing a cause that affects individuals and families across the community.

“‘We’ve Got Plans’ is a reminder that the future we look forward to starts with the steps we take today, and our health deserves to be part of those plans. We are grateful to our sponsors and partners for supporting Pink Caravan during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and helping us keep the importance of breast health and early detection in the public conversation. Their contributions, together with the efforts of our volunteers, help us reach more people with this message and encourage individuals to make time for their screenings and speak to their loved ones about doing the same,” said Aisha Al Mulla, Director - Friends of Cancer Patients.

Pink Caravan operates under the Friends of Cancer Patient’s Kashf programme for early cancer detection, promoting breast health awareness and helping make screening more accessible across the UAE.