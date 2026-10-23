The View Palm Jumeirah celebrates five years with thrilling new experience

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- The View Palm Jumeirah is celebrating its fifth anniversary with an exhilarating new experience, The Ledge at The View. Featuring eight glass ledges, the experience invites guests to step beyond the observation deck and out into the sky.

With uninterrupted views across Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline, The Ledge at The View takes the excitement of seeing the city from above one step further. Guests can look out towards the horizon, or look straight down through the glass beneath their feet.

Extending 1.5 metres beyond the viewing deck, each ledge offers a moment to strike a pose, and capture a view to remember. Four overlook the branches and crescent of Palm Jumeirah against the Arabian Gulf, while other four face Dubai’s skyline, putting guests at the heart of the panorama.

The setting changes throughout the day: sweeping blue views in the sunshine, golden light at sunset and a glittering cityscape after dark. Whether it is a first visit or a return to Dubai’s favourite views, the glass ledges offer a new reason to head to the top.

The launch marks five years since The View Palm Jumeirah first opened its doors in 2021, giving residents and visitors a unique vantage point over one of Dubai’s most extraordinary landmarks.

Since then, The View Palm Jumeirah has welcomed millions of guests from 130 countries, witnessed 1,825 sunrises and 1,825 sunsets, and set the scene for 40 proposals. Its 360-degree views have also been chosen by 300 professional photographers to capture Palm Jumeirah and Dubai from above.

Now, the new glass ledges bring another dimension to those views and another memorable moment to share. For guests ready to take the step, the city is waiting beneath their feet.

The new glass ledge experience is now open as part of The View Palm Jumeirah’s general admission.