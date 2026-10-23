Abdullah bin Zayed, Mauritanian FM discuss bilateral relations, regional developments by phone

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed bilateral relations with Dr Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, during a phone call.

The two sides reviewed the fraternal relations between the two countries and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields in support of their mutual interests.

The call also addressed the current situation in the region and a number of regional issues of mutual concern.