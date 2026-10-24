Sultan bin Ahmed attends Rubu’ Qarn music evaluation performances

SHARJAH, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended the student evaluation performances held at the Rubu’ Qarn Music Centre, operating under the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, at the centre’s facility in Mughaidir Suburb.

During the event, H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan honoured ballet students for their dedication and praised their performances and talents, highlighting the foundation's commitment to nurturing young talent and encouraging creativity and excellence.

The evaluation performances are designed to showcase the ongoing development of the participants' artistic and musical skills, while boosting their self-confidence and ability to perform before an audience. The initiative effectively combines artistic assessment with practical application, helping to refine the participants' talents and cultivate their creative capabilities.

Students showcased their skills in ballet, piano, cello, violin, oud, nay, qanun, guitar, various wind instruments, Western percussion, and both Arabic and Western vocal performances.

Additionally, the event featured presentations of musical projects created using computer-based technology.

The assessment performances provided an opportunity for participants to demonstrate their talents and skills before an audience, reflecting the knowledge and experience they have gained throughout their educational journey under the guidance of expert instructors.

The first day opened with a musical piece featuring the oud, qanun, and percussion instruments, while the second day began with a ballet performance by children from the Rubu’ Qarn Centre, a display that highlighted the diversity of musical disciplines offered by the centre and the integrated nature of its artistic and stylistic approach.

These performances are part of the centre’s efforts to move beyond traditional musical assessments towards a more interactive educational and artistic experience.

This modern approach allows for a realistic evaluation of participants' technical and performance levels while accounting for the pedagogical and psychological aspects of learning. Ultimately, it strengthens their ability to handle the demands of live performance and encourages consistent practice and continuous growth.

At the institutional level, the initiative is part of the centre’s wider efforts to strengthen its educational and artistic assessment framework.

By introducing periodic performance indicators to monitor student progress, the centre aims to align its practices with ISO 21001, the international standard for management systems in educational organisations. The approach also promotes the continuous improvement of educational programmes, with assessment findings used to identify training needs and enhance teaching methods. This, in turn, helps improve musical outcomes and foster a culture of institutional development based on systematic measurement and monitoring.

This activity forms part of a comprehensive strategic initiative for 2026–2027, featuring a series of ongoing events, including “Rubu’ Qarn Celebrates Its Musical Family”, the “Rubu’ Qarn Talent Festival”, and “Rubu’ Qarn Members and Instructors Celebrate World Music Day”.

The initiative reflects the foundation's broader efforts to use artistic education and public performance to develop creativity, self-confidence, leadership skills and personal growth among young people, while promoting music as a means of character development beyond entertainment.