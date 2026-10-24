Museum of the Future receives over 20,000 applications for 'Future Perfects' in 48 hours

DUBAI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai's Museum of the Future has received more than 20,000 completed applications, while the campaign's official website has recorded 42,000 visits, within the first 48 hours of opening applications.

The strong response reflects significant interest in the new job opportunities and the museum’s innovative approach to identifying and attracting talent.

Launched on 21st October, the initiative seeks individuals who will become the human face of the Museum's completely reimagined visitor experience when it reopens in 2027.

Unlike conventional recruitment processes, the search places imagination, curiosity, emotional intelligence, warmth and adaptability at the centre of how candidates are assessed, with no previous museum or customer-service experience required.

Azza AlNuaimi, COO of the Museum of the Future, said, "The response in the first 48 hours reflects strong interest in career opportunities that recognise human potential beyond what is written on a CV. Dubai has always believed in recognising potential beyond conventional paths, and Future Perfects brings that belief into practice.

"We believe that what makes someone uniquely human could be exactly what makes them a Future Perfect. Shaping the future requires more than knowledge alone; it requires the ability to make that knowledge meaningful and accessible to others."

The Museum's recruitment team has begun reviewing applications, with candidates set to progress through assessments, shortlisting and final live auditions before an expert judging panel.

Successful applicants will join the Museum's Visitor Experience team in full-time roles, helping visitors connect with ideas about science, technology, nature, society and the future through meaningful human interactions.

Applications remain open until 8th November 2026 through the official portal, Futureperfects.ae, giving more individuals the opportunity to demonstrate the qualities that could make them a Future Perfect.