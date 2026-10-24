Dubai Chambers explores stronger trade, investment ties with Colombia

DUBAI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment cooperation between Dubai and Colombia during a meeting with a delegation of members of the Board of Directors of the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting, held at Dubai Chambers' headquarters and attended by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, focused on expanding private sector cooperation, boosting bilateral trade and exploring new investment opportunities.

Lootah said, “We are continuing to strengthen trade relations between Dubai and Colombia in ways that advance our shared interests, increase bilateral trade and investment flows, and deepen cooperation between our business communities.

“We remain committed to building effective partnerships that create new opportunities for Colombian companies and enable them to benefit from Dubai’s integrated business environment and strategic position as a global hub for trade, investment, and expansion into regional and international markets.”

The meeting showcased Dubai’s competitive advantages as a global hub for business and investment and a regional base for expansion. It also highlighted the emirate’s key benefits for investors, including its supportive business environment, advanced infrastructure, and agile legislative framework.

Participants were briefed on the support provided by Dubai Chambers to Colombian investors seeking to capitalise on Dubai’s diverse investment opportunities and expand their operations in the emirate.

The visit by the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce delegation comes amid growing economic ties between Dubai and Colombia. Bilateral non-oil trade reached AED4 billion in 2025, recording significant year-on-year growth of 97.4 percent. A total of 173 Colombian companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce at the end of 2025.

Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, opened a representative office in Bogotá in 2024 to strengthen ties between the business communities in Dubai and Colombia.

The office promotes Dubai’s competitive advantages as a global business hub and supports Colombian companies seeking to establish a presence in Dubai and expand internationally. It also assists Dubai-based companies looking to enter the Colombian market by providing market intelligence, identifying trade and investment opportunities, and connecting them with local partners to support their growth.