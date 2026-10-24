'Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge' expands Gaza relief efforts as airlift reaches 450 tonnes

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth aircraft carrying humanitarian aid under the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge departed Saturday, bringing the total volume of relief supplies transported by air to 450 tonnes as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3's ongoing efforts to support Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

As air deliveries continue, loading of relief supplies has also begun aboard the Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship, expanding the operation to include maritime transport and strengthening efforts to maintain a steady flow of aid to Gaza.

The initiative reflects the UAE's continued commitment, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to supporting the Palestinian people and mobilising logistical resources to alleviate their suffering amid difficult humanitarian conditions.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 continues to deliver aid through an integrated logistics network, with Emirati relief supplies received in the Egyptian city of Al Arish before being transported overland into Gaza and distributed directly to affected families.

The operation aims to accelerate the humanitarian response and ensure aid reaches those most in need.

The Ahmed bin Rashid Humanitarian Bridge brings together air, sea and land transport to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Palestinians in Gaza.