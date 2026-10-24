FNC Speaker offers condolences to Jordan's House Speaker, Senate President over victims of terrorist attack on church in Karak

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has sent cables of condolence to Mazen Turki Al-Qadi, Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives, and Faisal Akef Al-Fayez, President of the Jordanian Senate, expressing profound sorrow and condemning the terrorist attack targeting innocent people at a place of worship in Jordan's Karak Governorate.

Ghobash said the crime not only violated the sanctity of human life but also sought to undermine Jordan's values of fraternity, tolerance and national unity.

"On behalf of myself and the members of the Federal National Council, I extend my heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to Jordan's House of Representatives, Senate, leadership, government and people. May Almighty God grant the victims His mercy, the wounded a speedy recovery, and protect Jordan and its people from all harm," he said.

Ghobash stressed that the attack targeted not only innocent lives but also Jordan's social cohesion, public security and longstanding values of peaceful coexistence.

He said the Jordanian people's awareness and solidarity formed a strong bulwark against extremism, expressing confidence in the Kingdom's ability, under King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, to continue its national progress and strengthen its model of moderation, fraternity and social cohesion.

He prayed for Jordan's continued security, unity and stability.