WETEX, Green Economy Summit sponsors honoured

DUBAI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Founder and Chairman of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation, honoured the sponsors and partners of the 28th edition of WETEX and the 12th edition of the World Green Economy Summit, in recognition of their support and contributions to the success of the two leading events.

“I extend my deepest thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his generous patronage of WGES and for his forward-looking vision, which has consolidated Dubai’s position as a global model for sustainability and innovation and a leading destination for shaping the future of the green economy. I also extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, for his continued support of our efforts in this field, and for inaugurating WETEX and the World Green Economy Summit,” said Al Tayer.

“Addressing global environmental and economic challenges requires concerted efforts, complementary roles, and effective partnerships that bring together governments, the private sector, financial institutions and research and innovation centres. On this basis, WETEX has, over 28 years, established itself as a leading global platform that brings together prominent entities, institutions, companies, investors and decision-makers to showcase the latest technologies and solutions in the water, energy, technology and environment sectors, exchange expertise and explore cooperation and investment opportunities that support sustainable development. WGES also continues its role in advancing the global dialogue on the future of the green economy, and in supporting the formulation of directions and policies that accelerate the transition towards more sustainable, resilient and inclusive economic models,” added Al Tayer.

“The standing and achievements of WETEX and WGES have been made possible by your support, trust and continued partnership. We take pride in these partnerships, which represent a fundamental pillar for continued development, broader cooperation and the greater positive impact we all seek to achieve. In closing, I extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to you all for your support and valuable contributions, and I hope that our fruitful partnerships will continue to support innovation, accelerate the transition to a green economy and contribute to building a more sustainable and prosperous future for us and for the generations to come,” he concluded.

The ceremony also honoured WETEX 2026 Gold Sponsors, including AASA Group, Dubai Engineering – DECO Group, Lucy Electric, Thermax, Nirmal Industrial Controls, Maetel Instalaciones y Servicios Industriales, Alucor, PwC Middle East, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL), Schneider Electric, Rosatom, Power Plus Cable, Torishima Service Solutions, Afaq Holdings, Ingram Micro, Trillium Flow Technologies, GAMA Security Systems, Electrical Industries Company, Dell Technologies and Huawei, as well as Strategic Media Partners IMI, Dubai Media and CNBC Arabia.

The sponsors and partners of the World Green Economy Summit (WGES) were also honoured, including Headline Sponsor ENOC Group; Gold Sponsors Emirates NBD, DUBAL Holding, National Bonds and Dragon Oil; Silver Sponsors Standard Chartered, Dubai Green Fund, Moro, Al Etihad Energy Services (Etihad ESCO) and Mai Dubai; Strategic Media Partners Dubai Media, CNBC Arabia and IMI; and Sustainable Transport Partner AGMC (BMW Group).

The sponsors and partners emphasised the importance of continued cooperation, knowledge exchange and developing partnerships that support innovation and accelerate the wider adoption of sustainable solutions.