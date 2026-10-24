AEEDC Dubai named Guest of Honour at 24th International & African Congress of AMPBD in Marrakech

DUBAI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE International Dental Conference and Arab Dental Exhibition (AEEDC Dubai) is participating as the Guest of Honour at the 24th International and African Congress of the (AMPBD), taking place in Marrakech, Morocco, from 22 to 25 October 2026, under the theme “Modern Dentistry in the Service of the Patient”.

AEEDC Dubai’s participation in this international and African event highlights Dubai’s growing role in building global platforms that bring together expertise, professionals, institutions and specialised companies across the dental sector. It also emphasises the importance of strengthening UAE–Morocco relations and expanding cooperation with African markets through knowledge and expertise exchange, support for innovation, and the exploration of business opportunities and partnerships in a sector undergoing rapid scientific and technological advancement.

The congress, organised by the Moroccan Association of Oral Prevention (AMPBD), brings together experts, researchers, academics and dental practitioners from around the world. Its scientific and professional programme includes 21 lectures and 16 hands-on workshops, alongside the presentation of more than 280 scientific papers, providing a specialised platform for knowledge exchange and strengthening ties between the dental community in Morocco and Africa and their peers worldwide.

AEEDC Dubai’s participation as Guest of Honour reflects a shared commitment to enhancing scientific and professional cooperation between the UAE, Morocco and Africa. It also allows participants to exchange expertise, explore advances in digital dentistry, artificial intelligence, implantology, orthodontics, paediatric dentistry, and restorative and cosmetic dentistry, and develop partnerships that advance professional practice and improve oral healthcare services.

His Excellency Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of AEEDC Dubai and the Global Scientific Dental Alliance (GSDA), Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region, said:

“AEEDC Dubai’s selection as Guest of Honour at the International and African Congress of the Moroccan Association of Oral Prevention reflects growing confidence in Dubai’s role as a global hub bringing together the dental community through knowledge, innovation and business. It also highlights the longstanding ties between the UAE and Morocco and the prospects these relations create for broader cooperation with African markets. Our presence in Marrakech builds on AEEDC Dubai’s vision of establishing lasting bridges between global markets and transforming scientific and professional engagement into institutional relationships and economic partnerships that open new horizons for investment, knowledge transfer, technology and innovation.”

He added:

“The true value of international conferences and exhibitions lies not only in attendance figures, but in their ability to build interconnected ecosystems that continue to evolve and deliver impact long after an event concludes. AEEDC Dubai continues to expand its international network, connecting expertise, professionals, institutions, companies and academic organisations with markets and opportunities, while advancing knowledge and technology and creating an environment conducive to collaboration and investment.

“Our participation in Marrakech offers a new opportunity to deepen engagement with Morocco and Africa and strengthen Dubai’s role as a bridge between Arab, African and global markets. We aim to foster high-impact partnerships that advance the dental sector and equip it to keep pace with rapid developments in technology and healthcare.”

This participation comes as AEEDC Dubai continues to strengthen its global presence as a platform for knowledge, innovation, business and international partnerships. The event’s 30th edition in 2026 welcomed more than 80,000 visitors and participants from 192 countries, alongside 5,860 international brands represented by 4,316 exhibiting companies. Direct and indirect business deals concluded during the event exceeded AED 22 billion.

These results underscore AEEDC Dubai’s growing role in driving business and trade across the dental sector, alongside its scientific and professional contributions. Over three decades, it has evolved from a specialised event into a global platform connecting manufacturers, suppliers, experts, dental professionals, academic institutions, healthcare organisations and decision-makers from around the world. H.E. Amb. Prof. Abdulsalam AlMadani has described the event as a “global meeting platform” and an international reference point for scientific, technological and commercial decision-making in dentistry.

AEEDC Dubai’s participation in the congress aligns with its ongoing efforts to expand its international reach and build strategic relationships with specialised institutions and events worldwide. These partnerships pave the way for cooperation and knowledge exchange while supporting market integration in continuing medical education, innovation, technology, investment and healthcare services.

AEEDC Dubai is organised annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org., a member of INDEX Holding, and is officially supported by the Dubai Health Authority. This support underscores the event’s significance on the global dental calendar and its role in enhancing Dubai’s position as an international hub for specialised medical conferences and exhibitions.

AEEDC Dubai’s participation in the International and African Congress of AMPBD is expected to provide an opportunity to connect with leading dental professionals, institutions and industry stakeholders across Morocco and Africa, explore new avenues for cooperation and knowledge exchange, reinforce professional and institutional ties, and facilitate the transfer of innovative technologies, solutions and specialised expertise between markets.

The 24th International and African Congress of AMPBD in Marrakech features a multidisciplinary scientific and professional programme comprising keynote lectures, scientific symposia, research presentations, hands-on workshops and training courses, reinforcing its role as a platform for scientific exchange and collaboration in dentistry at both African and international levels.