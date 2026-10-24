Dubai Police warn jobseekers against fake part time job offers

DUBAI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have warned jobseekers against fraudulent part time employment offers designed to steal banking information or involve unsuspecting individuals in illegal financial transactions.

The Anti-Fraud Centre at the General Department of Criminal Investigation stressed that legitimate part time job opportunities come from legally licensed businesses with verifiable identities and addresses. Genuine offers also include clear employment terms, the rights and responsibilities of both parties, and proper recruitment procedures.

The warning comes as part of Dubai Police’s participation in the Ministry of Interior’s “A Safe UAE Starts with Your Digital Awareness” campaign, launched in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October to raise public awareness of online fraud and cybercrime.

The Anti-Fraud Centre explained that scammers frequently exploit people looking for additional income by advertising attractive part time opportunities that turn out to be fraudulent.

These schemes may involve attempts to obtain applicants’ banking details or persuade them to make or facilitate illegal financial transfers linked to criminal activities.

Dubai Police urged jobseekers to verify the identity and legal status of any company offering employment before sharing personal information, accepting an offer or transferring money.

Applicants should check company names and registration details through official channels and ensure they are communicating with a legitimate, identifiable employer.

The centre also stressed that jobseekers should never pay fees to secure employment.

Dubai Police warned against sharing banking information or one time passwords (OTPs) with individuals or companies claiming to offer employment.

Jobseekers were also advised to avoid clicking unfamiliar links received through social media or messaging applications.

The Anti-Fraud Centre highlighted a particularly dangerous warning sign: an employer asking applicants to receive money into their personal bank accounts and transfer it to another party in exchange for a commission.

Anyone receiving such a request should immediately stop communicating with the organisation, as the arrangement may be connected to illegal financial activities.

Dubai Police called on the public to remain vigilant and avoid responding to suspicious employment advertisements, particularly those promising easy earnings without clear recruitment procedures.

The Anti-Fraud Centre encouraged anyone encountering fraudulent job offers, suspicious accounts or potentially malicious links to report them through the Dubai Police eCrime platform or by calling 901.

Dubai Police reaffirmed that public awareness and careful verification are essential to preventing online fraud and protecting jobseekers from financial exploitation.