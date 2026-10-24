Dubai Police advances Agentic AI plans

DUBAI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police are advancing plans to integrate artificial intelligence into policing and administrative operations, with a particular focus on Agentic AI, as the UAE moves towards transforming 50% of government sectors, services and operations through autonomous AI technologies within two years.

The plans were discussed during a meeting of the Dubai Police Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence Council, chaired by Major General Dr Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Almuhairi, Deputy Commander in Chief for Financial and Administrative Affairs.

Almuhairi emphasised that the successful adoption of advanced technologies must deliver measurable improvements in operational efficiency, decision making, service quality and customer experience.

He said Dubai Police are committed to accelerating digital transformation and expanding AI applications across policing and administrative functions, ensuring that technological innovation translates into practical solutions and tangible results.

The council discussed plans to expand the use of Agentic AI, which enables intelligent systems to undertake tasks and execute processes with greater autonomy.

The discussions were held in the context of the UAE Government’s direction to transform 50% of its sectors, services and operations within two years through technologies based on autonomous AI models.

Council members examined how these capabilities could support the automation of procedures, improve operational performance and contribute to more efficient government services.

The meeting reviewed progress in implementing decisions and recommendations from previous sessions, alongside project priorities, work plans and the responsibilities of individual workstream leaders.

Members also examined the AI supported digital transformation plan, which incorporates advanced analytics and emerging technologies to simplify procedures, accelerate transactions and improve the delivery of operational and field services.

The council discussed government initiatives to establish shared digital service channels, enabling public services to be delivered through interconnected platforms.

This approach aims to improve integration between government entities while making services easier and faster for customers to access.

Another key area of discussion was business continuity and the readiness of systems and procedures to maintain essential services under different operational circumstances.

Council members reviewed scenarios designed to strengthen institutional resilience and ensure the sustainability of critical policing and administrative functions.

Al Muhairi stressed that successful digital transformation requires close coordination between departments and a shared commitment to implementing intelligent solutions.

He highlighted the importance of automating procedures, simplifying the customer journey and improving the accuracy of data analysis to support better decisions and future readiness.

He also reaffirmed the council’s role in coordinating initiatives, monitoring project implementation and directing advanced technologies towards the organisation’s operational and administrative priorities.

He concluded that these efforts align with the Dubai Government’s vision for integrated, proactive digital services and reinforce Dubai Police’s leadership in security innovation.