Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Technical Training & Qualification Centre, meets Emirati military students in Greece

ATHENS, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the Technical Training & Qualification Centre in Greece, which specialises in training and preparing military personnel across various technical fields.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Khaled met Emirati military students studying at the centre and engaged them in cordial conversations about their studies and training, discussing the knowledge and experience they are gaining to hone their skills and develop their technical and military capabilities, and wishing them success in their academic and professional journeys.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the students, affirming the UAE leadership’s commitment to following their wellbeing and progress in their education abroad, and providing all necessary support to enable them to excel in their academic and military pursuits and fulfil their national duties with efficiency and competence.

H.H. highlighted that students studying abroad are ambassadors for their country through their conduct, discipline, diligence, excellence and dedication, encouraging them to embody authentic Emirati values and represent the nation and the UAE Armed Forces with honour.

The military students expressed their gratitude and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Khaled for the visit and interest, and thanked the UAE leadership for its support and care. They affirmed their commitment to excelling in their studies and training and to applying the knowledge and experience they gain to advance the nation and serve the UAE Armed Forces across various fields and specialisations.

The Technical Training and Qualification Center in Greece offers specialised training programmes combining theoretical knowledge and practical applications across various technical fields.

These programmes form part of military cooperation between the UAE and Greece and the UAE Ministry of Defence’s efforts to develop technical capabilities, enhance the professional readiness of UAE Armed Forces personnel and equip national talent to meet operational requirements in line with the highest approved standards.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Ghanem Sultan Alsuwaidi, Advisor of Security Affairs at the Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Chairperson of Abu Dhabi Media Office and Advisor of Strategic Relations at the Crown Prince Court; and Dr Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Hellenic Republic.