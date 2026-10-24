Ras Al Khaimah Ruler visits Fuzhou University, cultural, historical landmarks in China

FUZHOU, China, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, visited Fuzhou University in China, where he addressed students, emphasising the importance of pursuing knowledge, developing strong character and fostering mutual understanding among peoples and nations to help build a better future for humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Saud highlighted the growing connections between the UAE and China and encouraged students to embrace lifelong learning, lead with integrity and use their talents to foster greater understanding across borders.

“Ideas, talent and knowledge now travel between our nations almost instantly,” said H.H. Sheikh Saud. “As these connections grow, we welcome partnerships with students and future leaders like you. We value your input in deciding what our shared future looks like.

“Knowledge brings authority, but wisdom requires character. Embrace lifelong learning and treat challenges as opportunities to build resilience. And, above all, use your talents to build bridges of understanding across borders.

“To the students of Fuzhou University, I say this: study with vision and lead with integrity. The future does not belong to those who wait for it. It belongs to those who prepare for it with discipline, purpose and courage.”

As part of the cultural leg of his trip to China, H.H. Sheikh Saud also visited Fuzhou’s Three Lanes and Seven Alleys cultural district, renowned for its historic architecture and preservation of traditional Chinese heritage, and the Zheng He Historical Relics Exhibition Hall, which commemorates the maritime explorer’s voyages and the region’s historic role in international trade.

The visits highlighted the longstanding cultural and commercial connections between China and Ras Al Khaimah. Archaeological discoveries in the Emirate, including 13th-century Yuan Dynasty porcelain previously highlighted by Ras Al Khaimah’s Department of Antiquities, provide tangible evidence of the historic maritime trade routes linking South China with Julfar, the ancient trading port that preceded modern-day Ras Al Khaimah.

During his visit to Guangzhou, H.H. Sheikh Saud also met with three Emirati students pursuing their university studies in China, in the presence of Her Excellency Mariam Alshamsi, UAE Consul General in Guangzhou. The students included Zayid Alkalbani, who is studying at Jinan University, and Maha Alketbi and Shaikha Alhebsi, who are studying at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou). H.H. Sheikh Saud discussed the students’ academic experiences and future aspirations, highlighting the importance of education and its role in the UAE’s continued development.

These connections reflect a shared history of exchange and cooperation across the Maritime Silk Road, underscoring the enduring foundations upon which the UAE and China continue to build their relations today.

These cultural engagements came at the end of a week-long tour, where H.H. Sheikh Saud led a delegation from Ras Al Khaimah, visiting cities across the Guangdong and Fujian provinces of China to build upon existing cultural and economic ties.