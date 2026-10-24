UAE Ministry of Interior trains 30 Latin American peacekeepers in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior (MoI) is holding a specialised course on United Nations peacekeeping missions in Argentina from October 19-30, 2026.

The programme brings together 30 trainees from seven Latin American countries and forms part of the MoI’s drive to deepen international cooperation, promote the sharing of police expertise, and strengthen specialised skills and capabilities in peacekeeping operations.

The course is led by Colonel Saeed Alham Al Dhaheri, Police Attaché at the UAE Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, and First Lieutenant Rashid Al Neyadi. Its content includes specialised training for peacekeeping forces, an understanding of crowd behaviour, and methods for managing crowds.

Through this training, participants are expected to strengthen their professional skills, enhance their competence and operational readiness, and prepare to address the challenges encountered in peacekeeping operations. The course also prepares them for field assignments before deployment, in line with United Nations standards and best practices.

The initiative stresses the MoIs commitment to expanding the UAE’s engagement in international forums, advancing the country’s support for peacekeeping efforts, and delivering police training at the international level. It also seeks to step up cooperation and coordination with international partners.