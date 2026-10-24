UAE weather: Chance of rain, fog formation on Sunday

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather across the UAE on Sunday, with a chance of convective clouds bringing rain to northern and eastern areas.

Conditions will become humid overnight and into Monday morning in some coastal and inland areas, with a possibility of fog or mist.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening with cloud activity, reaching speeds of up to 35 km/h.

Seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.