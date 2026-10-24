RAK Crown Prince invites 12 Chinese art competition winners, families to visit Ras Al Khaimah

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, has directed that the 12 winners of the "My Ras Al Khaimah – Where Mountains Meet the Sea" art competition, held in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, and their families be invited to visit the emirate to experience its natural beauty, heritage and hospitality after reviewing the winning artworks.

The Crown Prince said, "They painted Ras Al Khaimah before ever seeing it. A homeland can find a place in the heart before the eyes have seen it. We look forward to welcoming them to experience what they have painted."

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, honoured the students during his visit to Guangzhou. Inspired by what they had read and imagined about the emirate, their paintings depicted mountains, the sea, forts, traditional sailing boats, falcons, mangroves and scenes of local life and heritage.

The competition was held as part of a cultural exchange programme between Ras Al Khaimah and Guangdong Province, on the sidelines of the opening of Ras Al Khaimah's first business consultancy in China.

Around 200 students aged 11 to 15 participated, with 12 winning artworks selected for inclusion in the emirate's official 2027 calendar.