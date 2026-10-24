International Judo Federation hails Abu Dhabi as leading host for 2026 Grand Slam

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Judo Federation (IJF) has praised Abu Dhabi as an ideal host for the penultimate event of the 2026 World Judo Tour, citing its safe environment and readiness to stage major international competitions.

IJF President Marius Vizer commended the UAE Judo Federation, chaired by Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derei, for its meticulous preparations and longstanding partnership with the IJF.

In remarks published on the IJF website, Vizer highlighted Abu Dhabi's record of hosting major competitions, including the 2024 World Judo Championships, which attracted participants from more than 100 countries.

He praised the dedication of the judo community and Abu Dhabi's commitment to hosting the Grand Slam to the highest standards.

Vizer also highlighted World Judo Day on 28th October, celebrated under the theme "Belonging", as more than 60 national teams prepare to compete for qualification points towards the next Olympic Games.