UAE President offers condolences to King of Jordan following church attack in Karak

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today held a phone call with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, during which His Highness expressed his sincere condolences over the victims of an attack targeting a church in Karak governorate.

His Highness also extended his condolences and sympathy to the people of Jordan and the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.

His Highness affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with Jordan against anything that seeks to undermine its security and the safety of its citizens.

His Majesty King Abdullah expressed his appreciation to His Highness for his sincere sentiments conveyed towards Jordan and its people.