Da Hawaiian Hitman retains Super Heavyweight Title at Power Slap 25 in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dayne “Da Hawaiian Hitman” Viernes defeated Vasilii “Dumpling” Kamotskii by unanimous decision to retain the Super Heavyweight Title as POWER SLAP 25: DA HAWAIIAN HITMAN VS. DUMPLING, presented by Monster Energy, thrilled a sold-out crowd at Space42 Arena in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

In a highly anticipated rematch, Viernes and Kamotskii went the full five rounds before the judges scored the contest 48-44, 47-45 and 47-45 in favour of the defending champion.

The result saw Viernes retain his title against Kamotskii following the pair’s first meeting at Power Slap 13 in June 2025, when Viernes claimed the Super Heavyweight Title by majority decision.

Following the contest, Viernes paid tribute to his opponent, describing Kamotskii as the toughest competitor he has faced and admitting he was surprised by the challenger’s power. Looking ahead, the champion also welcomed the possibility of completing the trilogy between the pair.

Frank Lamicella, CEO of Power Slap, hailed another successful night in the UAE capital following a record crowd and early sellout.

“This was our biggest crowd here, our earliest sellout,” Lamicella said. “We certainly will be back next year.”

In the co-main event, No. 1-ranked and former title challenger Dakota “The Maritime Menace” McGregor delivered one of the night’s standout moments, defeating No. 3-ranked Reiley “Slap Shady” Montoya by knockout in the second round.

Lamicella praised McGregor’s performance, describing the finish as “as clean as a knockout that you can have” and adding that “big things are ahead for Dakota.”

Elsewhere on the card, Louis “Razor” Robinson defeated India’s Jujhar “Tiger” Singh by disqualification in the second round of their heavyweight contest, while Peter “The Aligator All G” Truchlik scored a second-round knockout victory over Merlin “Action” Muusikus in their middleweight matchup.