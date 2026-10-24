China tops 2026 Asian Para Games as UAE finishes with nine medals

NAGOYA, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The fifth Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games concluded on Saturday, with the UAE finishing 17th overall and third among Arab nations after winning nine medals — two gold, two silver and five bronze.

Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majed Al-Osaimi declared the Games closed at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, where UAE athlete Mohammed Othman carried the national flag.

Noura Al Ketbi and Thikra Al Kaabi won gold in shot put and the 100 metres, respectively, while Maryam Al Zeyoudi claimed two silvers in shot put and discus. Bronze medals went to Al Kaabi, Mohammed Othman and Ahmed Al Hosani in athletics, and Abdullah Al Baloushi and Ahmed Al Badwawi in cycling.

Around 2,700 athletes from 45 countries and regions competed across 18 sports, with China topping the medal table ahead of Japan and Uzbekistan. The Games saw 23 world, 62 Asian and 243 Games records set.

The closing ceremony featured the handover of the APC flag to Ahmed Abdullah Al Buainain, CEO of the Doha 2030 Organising Committee, ahead of the next Asian Games and Asian Para Games.

Held under the slogan "WABI – We Are Beautiful Individuals", the ceremony featured artistic performances before the flame was extinguished.

Al-Osaimi said the Games' legacy extended beyond medals and records to developing sporting talent and expanding opportunities for people with disabilities to participate in sport and society, particularly future generations.