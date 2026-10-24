Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, has attended competitions at the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, organised by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation at Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi with the participation of leading athletes aged from 18–21 years, representing clubs and academies from across the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed awarded several winning athletes and congratulated them on their achievements, wishing them success in upcoming competitions as they continue to develop their skills and achieve further sporting accomplishments.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed highlighted the importance of the event and its role in developing athletes’ capabilities, honing their skills and enhancing competition between clubs and academies, further supporting efforts to nurture Emirati talent and prepare athletes to represent the UAE at continental and international sporting events.

He commended the efforts of the organisers and sponsors of the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup and their role in providing a competitive environment that supports athletes’ development, raises their technical standards and contributes to the continued growth of jiu-jitsu across the UAE.

Following the awards ceremony, His Highness posed for group photographs with several athletes and representatives of the winning clubs and academies.

Also in attendance were Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohamed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Humaid Mohammed Al Ketbi, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; and several officials from the sports sector and other sectors.

The Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup follows an open-belt format, allowing athletes of different belt ranks to compete against each other.

The event provides an important opportunity to assess athletes’ performance, readiness and technical development, and identify candidates for selection to national teams, supporting their preparations for upcoming continental and international competitions.