Thani Al Zeyoudi: Leadership support key to regional and global jiu-jitsu achievements

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, affirmed that the Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup, holds significant national and sporting value, reflecting the UAE’s advanced standing on the global sporting map.

He attributed this position to the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which has made sport a driver of development and investment in people and national talent a sustainable approach to achieving success and strengthening the UAE’s presence at international events.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Zeyoudi said the championship, which bears a name dear to the hearts of the UAE’s people, represents an advanced model of support for national sport, promoting a culture of excellence and positive competition, and reinforcing the role of domestic tournaments in building a strong sporting base capable of sustaining achievements and raising the UAE’s profile.

He added that the championship also highlights the importance of jiu-jitsu, a sport in which the UAE has established a strong global presence through an integrated system focused on discovering talent, empowering younger generations, and fostering collaboration among the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, sporting institutions, clubs, academies and families.

Al Zeyoudi praised the significant efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, led by Abdulmunem Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, in strengthening the sport’s standing locally and internationally, expanding its participant base and enhancing its presence on the global sporting scene.

He stressed that the achievements of UAE jiu-jitsu on the international stage are the result of the wise leadership’s support and demonstrate the success of institutional efforts and the complementary roles played by the federation, clubs and academies, alongside the continued support athletes receive from their families.