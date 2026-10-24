Under President’s directives, UAE launches urgent relief response for earthquake-affected people in Panama

ABU DHABI, 24th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE, through the UAE Aid Agency, has announced an urgent relief response to assist those affected by the earthquake that struck various areas of the friendly Republic of Panama, causing material damage and widespread evacuations.

The urgent humanitarian response reflects the UAE’s firmly established approach and its international commitment to solidarity with countries and communities affected by earthquakes, hurricanes and other natural disasters. It aims to provide essential supplies and shelter materials to mitigate the impact of earthquakes on affected communities and people of all ages.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, highlighted the UAE’s leading global role in rapidly delivering relief assistance and extending support to communities and peoples facing natural disasters and humanitarian crises. He stressed the importance of responding promptly to assist those affected and support those in need, helping accelerate early recovery and restore stability.

Al Ameri explained that the UAE Aid Agency, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Panama, is working with local authorities and relevant international organisations to ensure the swift delivery of relief aid to those in need, particularly in the hardest-hit areas and to the most vulnerable families, under these exceptional circumstances. The efforts are being carried out in line with humanitarian assessments issued by relevant United Nations organisations.