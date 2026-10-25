Namibia recorded 33,944 cases of malaria since January

WINDHOEK, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Zambezi Region has recorded 33,944 cases of malaria since January.

Muyako, Choi and Sesheke Clinics are the major hotspots, accounting for 49% of the 706 cases reported recently over a five-week period.

Health authorities have identified mosquito breeding sites and environmental factors contributing to the increase of cases.

The latest report from the Directorate of Health found active mosquito breeding sites around Muyako village and Lake Liambezi.

In Choi, outdoor activities increase residents' exposure to mosquito bites, while poor sanitation and stagnant water in discarded containers create mosquito breeding sites in Sesheke.

The region has recorded 22 fatalities.