Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training accident

MANILA, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Two Philippine Air Force trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight at an air base south of the capital Manila, killing four pilots, the military said on Saturday.
The aviation accident on Friday involved two SF-260 aircraft during a training flight at the Fernando Air Base in Batangas province, the Philippine Air Force said in a statement, according to Reuters.
The aircraft crashed within the grounds of the air base but there were no other casualties.
The Air Force has temporarily grounded its fleet of SF-260 trainer planes pending an investigation into the cause of the accident.