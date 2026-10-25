Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed in training accident

MANILA, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Two Philippine Air Force trainer aircraft crashed during a training flight ​at an air base south of ‌the capital Manila, killing four pilots, the military said on Saturday.

The aviation accident on ​Friday involved two SF-260 aircraft during ​a training flight at the Fernando Air ⁠Base in Batangas province, the Philippine ​Air Force said in a statement, according to Reuters.

The aircraft crashed within the grounds of the ​air base but there were no ​other casualties.

The Air Force has temporarily grounded its fleet ‌of ⁠SF-260 trainer planes pending an investigation into the cause of the accident.