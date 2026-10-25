Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games conclude with hopes for inclusive society

NAGOYA, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games concluded Saturday with a closing ceremony, as organisers expressed hope that the continental sporting event would leave a lasting legacy in fostering a more inclusive society, Kyodo News reported.

A record 45 countries and regions sent around 4,000 athletes and officials to compete in 18 sports, including boccia, which has no Olympic counterpart, at the fifth Asian Para Games, according to the organising committee.

More than 20 world records were set during the seven-day competition held in Aichi and neighboring Shizuoka prefectures.

China topped the medal standings by amassing 435 medals, including 207 gold, while host Japan followed with 186 medals, including an Asian Para Games-best 64 gold.

Unlike the Asian Games, where South Korea finished third, Uzbekistan emerged as a force at the Asian Para Games, placing third in the medal standings with 145 medals, including 45 gold.

Asian Paralympic Committee President Majid Rashed declared the games closed at the ceremony at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium, attended by Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko.

"These games have shown us the growing strength of Para sport in Asia, our shared commitment to sustainability, and the remarkable possibilities that lie ahead for a more inclusive and sustainable future," Rashed said in a speech.

Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa expressed hope that watching Para athletes compete would inspire children to help build a more inclusive society.

"I hope the Asian Para Games will become a catalyst for change, prompting people to think about disability as something close to them and what each of them can do," Hirosawa, acting president of the organising committee, said.

On the final day of competition, Japan beat Singapore 4-2 in the boccia mixed pairs BC3 final for athletes with severe physical impairments, winning its first gold medal in the sport.

The quadrennial Asian Para Games are next scheduled to be contested in Doha in 2030.