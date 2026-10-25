Ghantoot Racing and Polo Club organises 17th edition of Pink Polo event

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Ghantoot Racing & Polo Club, the club will open its new 2026–2027 sporting season by staging the 17th edition of the Pink Polo event on Saturday, October 31.

The exhibition match will headline the event, bringing together polo, sportsmanship and solidarity in support of breast cancer awareness.

Held in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Pink Month, the event will highlight the importance of early detection, regular screening and preventive healthcare, drawing on the appeal of sport and its ability to reach different segments of society. This message is central to the event, which the club continues to organise to raise health awareness and encourage the public to give preventive screening the attention it deserves.

The competitions will be accompanied by a wide range of entertainment and interactive activities for all family members and age groups, creating an experience that combines sport, health awareness, entertainment and community engagement.

Saeed bin Houfan Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman of the Club’s Board of Directors, said that the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Falah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the event’s significance and the tangible impact it has achieved over the past 16 years. He noted that the initiative underscores the club’s sustained commitment to supporting national disease-prevention initiatives and raising public awareness.

Al Mansouri added that the club’s organizing committees have put all necessary measures in place to ensure the event’s success and have approved a programme of accompanying sporting and entertainment activities designed to deliver its message and maximize its community impact. These efforts are supported by the governing partner Abu Dhabi Sports Council and undertaken in collaboration with partners, as part of the club’s long-standing commitment to delivering meaningful programmes and events in service of the community.

The club has also approved its calendar for the 2026–2027 season, beginning with the Pink Polo Cup on October 31, 2026, followed by the Union Day Cup from November 14 to 28 and the Junior Polo Championship from December 1 to 5. The Sultan bin Zayed Cup will run from December 8 to 19, followed by the Emirates International Polo Championship from January 18 to 30, 2027, and the Ghantoot International Polo Championship from February 9 to 27, 2027.

The season will culminate in the Charity Polo Match on April 3, 2027.

Throughout the season, the club’s training programmes and polo academy will continue to nurture young talent and broaden participation in the sport.