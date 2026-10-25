TRENDS Global explores Arab-German research cooperation at AGYA conference

ABU DHABI, 25th October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Global, part of TRENDS Group, participated in the Arab German Young Academy of Sciences and Humanities (AGYA) annual conference through its virtual office in Germany, as the guest of honour at the 2026 edition. The conference took place in Bonn, Germany.

Ali Abdullah Al Ali, Senior Researcher at TRENDS Research & Advisory, identified three main areas for future cooperation during a panel discussion titled "Arab German Research Cooperation". These include joint work on global issues such as artificial intelligence and rapidly evolving geopolitical developments, connecting academic research with real-world needs to support decisionmakers, and building long-term partnerships through joint research, academic, and knowledge-based projects.

Al Ali stressed the importance of translating ideas into tangible outcomes benefiting academic and research institutions. Looking ahead to 2040, he expressed hope that Arab German research cooperation would become stronger and more interconnected, with knowledge jointly applied to improve people's lives.